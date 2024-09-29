National Bankshares Reiterates $125.00 Price Target for The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

National Bankshares set a $125.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.83.

DSGX stock opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 0.98. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $105.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.35.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 447.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 58,773 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 772,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,410 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 507,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,641,000 after purchasing an additional 71,234 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

