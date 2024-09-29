National Bankshares Trims Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Target Price to C$6.50

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Athabasca Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.21.

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$4.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.08. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of C$3.36 and a 12 month high of C$5.72.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of C$401.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.7400821 EPS for the current year.

In other Athabasca Oil news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 259,700 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,396,848.39. In related news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$1,198,879.20. Also, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 259,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,396,848.39. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

