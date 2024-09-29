Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $291,450.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $291,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,564,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Leslie J. Kilgore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $306,020.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32.

Netflix Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $707.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $669.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $644.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $725.26. The company has a market capitalization of $304.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3.9% during the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

