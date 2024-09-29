New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on October 15th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
NYMTL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.
About New York Mortgage Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than New York Mortgage Trust
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.