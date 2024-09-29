NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives C$5.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWH.UN. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$5.71 on Tuesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$3.89 and a 52 week high of C$5.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

