OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (OFSSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on October 31st

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

NASDAQ OFSSH opened at $22.43 on Friday. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.

About OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028

