Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Maxim Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 215.99% from the stock’s current price.

Ohmyhome Price Performance

Shares of OMH stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ohmyhome has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohmyhome

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ohmyhome stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Ohmyhome as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

