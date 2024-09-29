Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

OLLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Shares of OLLI opened at $96.98 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.06.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $563,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,421. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $1,621,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $529,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

