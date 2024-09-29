Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) EVP Sells $129,721.15 in Stock

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $129,721.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,007.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OXM opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.53. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $419.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Oxford Industries by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $137,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Articles

