Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,100 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 670,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 287.1 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PCFBF remained flat at $0.25 on Friday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

