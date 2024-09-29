Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,100 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 670,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 287.1 days.
Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PCFBF remained flat at $0.25 on Friday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.
About Pacific Basin Shipping
