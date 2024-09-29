Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Stock Down 10.9 %
PCYG opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $321.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 1.10.
About Park City Group
