Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Nicholas Rost Sells 132 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) CAO Nicholas Rost sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $21,787.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $161.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.73. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $206.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,401,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $9,643,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Paylocity by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paylocity from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.13.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

