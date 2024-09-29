PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $92.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock’s current price.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $80.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in PayPal by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

