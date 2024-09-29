Peakstone Realty Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:PKST)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Peakstone Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -169.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Peakstone Realty Trust to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE PKST opened at $13.93 on Friday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $506.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

