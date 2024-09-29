Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.92%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,077.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $790,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,022.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,875,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,841,000 after purchasing an additional 759,964 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $8,798,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 38.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,963,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 541,573 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 513,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 157,637 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,036,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after buying an additional 51,677 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

