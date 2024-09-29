Peloton Interactive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 50,888 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 20% compared to the average volume of 42,481 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $252,378.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,014 shares in the company, valued at $424,628.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $252,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,857 shares of company stock valued at $771,710. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $20,824,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,284 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTON. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.53 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

