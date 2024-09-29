Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

PNFP stock opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,161,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,598,000 after acquiring an additional 63,477 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,341,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,961,000 after buying an additional 985,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,673,000 after buying an additional 292,401 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,097,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,244,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 900,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

