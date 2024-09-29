Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.54.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average is $79.59. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 78,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29,653.8% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

