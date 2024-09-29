Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLNT

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT opened at $80.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 121.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Planet Fitness news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $497,153.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,549.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.