Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The business had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Plug Power Stock Up 10.7 %
Shares of PLUG stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
