Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The business had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Plug Power Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Further Reading

