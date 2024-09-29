Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

IPDN opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 11.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.01.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 149.58%.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

