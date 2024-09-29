Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,300 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the August 31st total of 374,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 983,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Prudential Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Prudential stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. 2,881,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,376. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.1368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Prudential by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PUK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

