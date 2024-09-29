PT United Tractors Tbk (PUTKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.66 on November 8th

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.6561 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.
PT United Tractors Tbk Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PUTKY opened at $37.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $37.54.
PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile
