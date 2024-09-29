PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the August 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
PURE Bioscience Price Performance
Shares of PURE remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 85,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,363. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. The company has a market cap of $7.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.06. PURE Bioscience has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.17.
About PURE Bioscience
