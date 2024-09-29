PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the August 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PURE Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of PURE remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 85,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,363. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. The company has a market cap of $7.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.06. PURE Bioscience has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.17.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

