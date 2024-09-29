Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Amprius Technologies, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amprius Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 327.05% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMPX. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of Amprius Technologies stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. Amprius Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $123.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,510,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $34,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,783.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,683 shares of company stock worth $425,318 in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amprius Technologies by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

