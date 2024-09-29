Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for OneMain in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for OneMain’s FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $46.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.71. OneMain has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $54.94.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 81.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,275 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,937,000 after purchasing an additional 889,387 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 743,034 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 7,566.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 708,804 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 432,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

