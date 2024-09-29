Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

REED stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. Reed’s has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.54.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Featured Articles

