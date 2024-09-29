Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd’s (NASDAQ:RITR) Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 2nd

Reitar Logtech’s (NASDAQ:RITR – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 2nd. Reitar Logtech had issued 2,125,000 shares in its public offering on August 23rd. The total size of the offering was $8,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Reitar Logtech Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of RITR opened at $4.86 on Friday. Reitar Logtech has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87.

About Reitar Logtech

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides construction management and engineering design services. It operates in two segments, Asset Management and Professional Consultancy Services; and Construction Management and Engineering Design Services. The company provides construction management and engineering design services for cold storage facilities, automated warehouses, renovated offices, and tailor-made electrical systems.

