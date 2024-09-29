Repay’s (RPAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RPAY. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Repay has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Repay will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $58,879.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,784. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 597,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after buying an additional 32,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,382,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Repay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,959,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,871,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 233,334 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

