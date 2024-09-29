RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

RGC Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $231.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.15. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

RGC Resources Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in RGC Resources by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in RGC Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the second quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Further Reading

