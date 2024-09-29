RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $231.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.15. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.07.
RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.
