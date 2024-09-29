Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Rithm Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Rithm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rithm Capital to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:RITM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,151,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,092. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Rithm Capital’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RITM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.