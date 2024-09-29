Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $13.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,423.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $1,069,292.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,074.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 512,734 shares of company stock worth $8,038,565. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 35.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 210,381 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 149.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,117 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,493 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

