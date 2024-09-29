Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $315.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRM. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.03.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $276.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.26 and a 200-day moving average of $265.30. Salesforce has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total value of $1,061,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,494,155.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,185 shares of company stock worth $18,708,571 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 816.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

