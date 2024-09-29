Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,500 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 3,260,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,852.5 days.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

Shares of SAXPF stock remained flat at $45.25 during trading on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $45.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.