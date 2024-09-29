Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,500 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 3,260,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,852.5 days.
Sampo Oyj Price Performance
Shares of SAXPF stock remained flat at $45.25 during trading on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $45.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
