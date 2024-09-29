Shane Gannon Acquires 10,000 Shares of Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Stock

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA – Get Free Report) insider Shane Gannon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.04 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,400.00 ($34,520.55).

Shane Gannon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Shane Gannon acquired 10,000 shares of Ingenia Communities Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.18 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,800.00 ($35,479.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Ingenia Communities Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. Ingenia Communities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer offering quality residential communities and holiday accommodation. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group's $2.3 billion property portfolio includes 107 communities and development sites and is continuing to grow.

