Shane Gannon Acquires 10,000 Shares of Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Stock

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA – Get Free Report) insider Shane Gannon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.04 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,400.00 ($34,520.55).
Shane Gannon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 12th, Shane Gannon acquired 10,000 shares of Ingenia Communities Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.18 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,800.00 ($35,479.45).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer offering quality residential communities and holiday accommodation. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group's $2.3 billion property portfolio includes 107 communities and development sites and is continuing to grow.
