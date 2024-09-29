Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s previous close.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Get Shell alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.73. The company has a market cap of $206.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shell

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.