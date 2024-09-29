Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
AB Dynamics Trading Up 0.8 %
ABDP opened at GBX 1,940 ($25.98) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,954.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,944.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of £445.23 million, a PE ratio of 3,288.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. AB Dynamics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,277 ($17.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,462 ($32.97).
About AB Dynamics
