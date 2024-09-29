Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

AB Dynamics Trading Up 0.8 %

ABDP opened at GBX 1,940 ($25.98) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,954.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,944.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of £445.23 million, a PE ratio of 3,288.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. AB Dynamics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,277 ($17.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,462 ($32.97).

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

