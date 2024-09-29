Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Life Science REIT (LON:LABS)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Life Science REIT (LON:LABS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Life Science REIT from GBX 45 ($0.60) to GBX 36 ($0.48) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.11%. Life Science REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,333.33%.
