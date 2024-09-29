Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Life Science REIT (LON:LABS)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Life Science REIT (LON:LABS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Life Science REIT from GBX 45 ($0.60) to GBX 36 ($0.48) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th.

LABS stock opened at GBX 37 ($0.50) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.96. The company has a market capitalization of £129.50 million, a P/E ratio of -616.67 and a beta of 0.08. Life Science REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 31.30 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 74.20 ($0.99).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.11%. Life Science REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,333.33%.

