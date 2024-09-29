Short Interest in Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Decreases By 30.3%

Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the August 31st total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 871.0 days.
Aedifica NV/SA Stock Performance
AEDFF opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.34. Aedifica NV/SA has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $71.75.
About Aedifica NV/SA
