Short Interest in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Decreases By 25.0%

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. 2,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,064. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $141.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1238 dividend. This is a boost from Astoria US Quality Kings ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

About Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,148,000.

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

