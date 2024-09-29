Short Interest in Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Drops By 32.8%

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Axtel Stock Performance

Shares of Axtel stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Friday. Axtel has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

About Axtel

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses.

