Short Interest in BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Increases By 30.5%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the August 31st total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.9 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

BTBIF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 77 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion. BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

