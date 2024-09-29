Short Interest in BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Increases By 30.5%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the August 31st total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.9 days.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
BTBIF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
