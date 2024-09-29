Short Interest in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Grows By 51.9%

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

