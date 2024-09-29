Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Increases By 53.5%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the August 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Performance

EPOKY stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Epiroc AB will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

