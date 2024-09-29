Short Interest in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Rises By 48.2%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,860,000 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the August 31st total of 16,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cormark upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

AG stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,326,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,957,618. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.0046 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 178,151 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 238,618 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 787,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

