Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Rises By 55.8%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the August 31st total of 159,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green Trading Up 5.7 %

Institutional Trading of Fusion Fuel Green

HTOO stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned 0.36% of Fusion Fuel Green as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.