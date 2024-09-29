Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Drops By 21.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 27,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BSJS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 100,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,296. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.