Short Interest in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Rises By 50.0%

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of CAFG stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $25.70.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

