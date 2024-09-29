Short Interest in Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Increases By 56.5%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Procaps Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ PROC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.23. 6,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,106. The company has a market capitalization of $251.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. Procaps Group has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.95.
About Procaps Group
