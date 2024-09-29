Short Interest in Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Increases By 56.5%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Procaps Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PROC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.23. 6,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,106. The company has a market capitalization of $251.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. Procaps Group has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.95.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

