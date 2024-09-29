Short Interest in ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA) Increases By 36.8%

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.78. 2,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 million, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.00. ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $48.20.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

About ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 21 non-financial companies included in the Nasdaq-100 Index identified with the highest price momentum. QQQA was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

